Arvind Kejriwal's BIG RELIEF for unemployed labourers, Delhi government will give Rs 5000 per month now

In view of the increasing pollution in Delhi-NCR, the rules of GRAP Stage 3 have been implemented in the capital Delhi. Because of this, construction work has been stopped in Delhi. Thousands of people have suddenly become unemployed due to the closure of construction. In view of this, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a big announcement on Wednesday. He has announced financial assistance of Rs 5000 to the laborers working on such construction sites.

Construction activities have been stopped across Delhi in view of pollution. I have directed Labour Minister, Sh Manish Sisodia, to give Rs 5000 pm as financial support to each construction worker during this period, when construction activities are not permitted — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 2, 2022

According to the report, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has given instructions to Labor Minister Manish Sisodia in this regard. He told Manish Sisodia that till the construction work starts again, these laborers should be given 5 thousand rupees every month.

