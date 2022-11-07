BJP's big poll promises for Himachal Pradesh: From 33 pc quota for women in govt jobs to bicycles for schoolgirls- Check details

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has unveiled its manifesto or `Sankalp Patra` for Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. The manifesto, which was unveiled by national party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Jayaram Thakur, promised 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs while reserving its silence on restoring the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in the state. The `Sankalp Patra` also pledged to conduct a survey to check for illegal activities, if any, in all Waqf properties across the state and promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which is part of the BJP`s national agenda. Notably, the BJP has also vowed to implement the UCC in poll-bound Gujarat also.

In the media interaction after releasing the party`s manifesto, Nadda said, "We also promise 33 per cent reservation for women in government jobs and an increase in allocation for girls for marriage from the earlier Rs 31,000 to Rs 51,000. We will also provide school girls, between classes 6 and 12, with bicycles as well as interest-free loans for women entrepreneurs. Three free LPG cylinders will be provided per year to poor women. Poor families will be enrolled in Atal Pension Yojana. We will also develop a mechanism to provide cheap fodder facilities for animals."

The BJP president said, "All Himachali villages will be connected through pucca and all-weather roads. We will also implement the `CM Anna Datta Scheme` as part of which Rs 3,000 each will be transferred directly to the farmers` accounts. Over 9 lakh farmers will benefit from the scheme. The BJP will launch an initiative called `Shakti` to develop infrastructure, transportation and religious places. Remote places will be connected by roads. To boost the local market and small-scale industries, the BJP government would also levy 12 per cent tax for apple packaging and additional GST will be paid by the state government. Five new medical colleges will be established and mobile clinic vans will be doubled."

BJP's 11 commitments to retain govt in Himachal Pradesh

The BJP chief also detailed the party's 11 commitments to retain the government in Himachal Pradesh. The First commitment is that the BJP government will bring Uniform Civil Code here. A committee of experts will be set up and according to their report, UCC will be implemented in Himachal.

"The second commitment is that the Rs 3,000 per year will be added to the Mukhya Mantri Annadata Samman Nidhi, besides the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Nearly 10 lakh farmers will be connected with this," Nadda said, adding that the party will increase the job opportunities in the state in a phased manner.

Nadda said, "Our third commitment is that our government will increase the job opportunities of over 8 lakh in a phased manner. This will include govt jobs and works underway in the economic zone. Our fourth commitment is that the BJP government will ensure that all the roads are connected with the pucca roads under the PM Gramin Sadak Yojana in the next five years."

The BJP chief informed that the government will launch programme `Shakti` to develop infrastructure and transportation nearby religious places. Our fifth commitment is that the BJP will launch a programme named `Shakti` under which Rs 12,000 crore will be spent in 10 years to develop infrastructure and transportation around religious places and temples. They`ll be connected to the `Himteerth` circuit`.'

Our sixth commitment is that the government will the GST on the material used by the farmers for the packaging of apples will be 12 per cent and the additional GST of the material will be borne by the state government, the BJP chief said while promising to open five new medical colleges in the next five years and doubling of the mobile clinic vans aiming to provide regular health checkups to far-off places.

He further said that "Our seventh commitment is that the government will open 5 new medical colleges in the state. The mobile clinic vans will be doubled in every constituency so that health could reach the doorsteps of the people. Facilities of regular health check-ups will be provided."

"Our eighth commitment is that the government will introduce startup Yojana to promote startups for youth. A corpus of Rs 900 will be brought to include the youth in the startups," the BJP chief said, adding that the government will increase the ex-gratia given to the soldiers killed in the line of duty, as the ninth commitment.

"Our tenth commitment is that the government will conduct a survey and the Waqf properties will be investigated under the judicial commission as per the law. We will work to stop the illegal usage of Waqf properties," he said, adding "Our eleventh commitment is that the government will remove the discrepancies in the remunerations of government employees."

Govt committed to implementing UCC, says Himachal CM

Himachal Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state is the commitment of his government and it will be done. Calling the UCC a "necessity", reiterating the party`s commitment to its implementation.

Thakur told ANI, "It`s very important. BJP is a national party and we feel it is a necessity. There are technical aspects but a committee will be constituted. We`ll go ahead on the path that will come out. Implementing UCC is our commitment and we`ll do it,"

The Chief Minister said, "We have delivered on all the promises made in the manifesto of 2017 and given many benefits to the people of the state over and above the manifesto. If voted back, we will deliver on all our promises, unlike Congress. We will mobilise resources to fulfill all our commitments made in the manifesto."

About the Old Pension Scheme, ANI quoted the Chief Minister as saying, "OPS (Old Pension Scheme) is a matter under consideration. We`ve not announced it but we`re not shutting it down. The manner in which they`re (Congress) trying to do it, similar announcements were made by Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh 10 months ago. The papers have not even moved forward."

Notably, Himachal Pradesh will go to the polls on November 12, while the counting of the votes will take place on December 8.

