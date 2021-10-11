BJP's CT Ravi thinks mindset of educated, working women in India has 'broadened too much'

Bengaluru: A day after Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar made controversial remarks on modern Indian women, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary CT Ravi has presented his own take on the issue. The minister said that some educated women and those who are working, especially in sectors like IT, have a different mindet, but he went on to clarify that "not “every Indian woman is like this.”

On Sunday (October 10), Karnataka Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education, K Sudhakar said that there has been a paradigm shift in modern women's thinking as they do not want to get married and give birth to babies.

Speaking at the programme organised by NIMHANS here on World Mental Health Day, which was also attended by Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Sudhakar had said, "I am sorry to say this, lots of modern women in India want to stay single. Even if they get married, they don't want to give birth. They want surrogacy. So there is a paradigm shift in our thinking, which is not good.

When asked to share his opinion on Sudhakar's comments on women, CT Ravi said, "Every woman is not like this... it is happening because of western influence and micro families. In India, we still have faith in family unlike countries such as USA & UK."

However he said that it's mostly educated women and those who are working, especially in sectors like IT, have a mindset that has "broadened too much", which seemed to imply that he, at least partially, agreed with Sudhakar.

However, issuing a clarification on Monday, Sudhakar said, "It is unfortunate that a small part of my address out of the nineteen and a half minutes long speech during the World Mental Health Day programme at NIMHANS on Sunday is taken out of context and thereby losing out on the larger point I was trying to make at the prestigious National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences." He said that he was not specifically taking about women but the youth in general. "Among post-millennials (or Gen Z adults), 23 per cent aren't interested in either children or marriage. As in the case of millennials, eight per cent want children, but are not interested in marriage. There are very little gender-wise differences in these trends. It is applicable to both boys and girls," Sudhakar said.

