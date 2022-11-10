BJP's first list for Gujarat polls OUT, CM Bhupendra Patel to contest from Ghatlodiya, cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba from Jamnagar North - check names

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday released its first list of 160 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls 2022 which features the names of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja's wife Rivaba among others. According to the list, CM Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from the Ghatlodiya constituency. Addressing a joint press conference Union Ministers Mansukh Mandviya, Bhupender Yadav and State BJP chief CR Patil announced the names of the candidates. The wife of cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, Rivaba Jadeja got a ticket and she will contest from the Jamnagar North constituency.

BJP announces names of candidates from 160 constituencies to contest in #GujaratAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/1giiv3ePI3 November 10, 2022

Former Congress leader Hardik Patel, who quit the party and joined the BJP, will contest the elections from the Viramgam constituency. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest elections from the Majura constituency.

The list was released a day after the meeting of BJP`s Central Election Committee at the party headquarters in New Delhi for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat scheduled to be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The CEC discussed and decided the names of 182 party candidates for the Gujarat polls. Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat BJP Chief C.R. Patil, BJP National President J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, among others.

After former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel and several veteran leaders opted not to contest the state polls on their own, it was expected that BJP`s candidates` list will include young party leaders this time as compared to the last state Assembly elections.

According to sources, in the marathon meetings held on Wednesday, it was decided not to give party tickets to several other veteran leaders and induct young party leaders. After the meeting of the Central Election Committee, Union Home Minister Shah also held a separate meeting with the Gujarat Chief Minister and Gujarat BJP Chief.

Polling is to be held on 89 Assembly seats in the state on December 1 and 93 seats on December 5. The last date for nominations for 89 assembly constituencies in the first phase of elections in the state is November 14 and November 17 is the last date for nominations for the 93 assembly seats to be held in the second phase on December 5.