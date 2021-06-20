हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Congress

BJP's 'polarisation politics' damaged us, benefited TMC, says West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

"BJP`s polarization politics caused us massive damage but benefited Mamata Banerjee. The minority population felt that if there is anyone that can eliminate communal forces like the BJP, it is the TMC and Mamata," Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. 

BJP&#039;s &#039;polarisation politics&#039; damaged us, benefited TMC, says West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
File Photo

New Delhi: Discussing the dismal performance of Congress in the West Bengal Assembly polls, state Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that the Bharatiya Janata Party`s (BJP) ‘polarisation politics’ damaged the Congress but propelled Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to power. 

Further, the state Congress chief added that the political scenario was not in favour of the grand old party and claimed that West Bengal’s minority population chose Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress to ‘eliminate communal forces’. 

"The political scenario was not in our favour during the West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP had put all their forces to fight Mamata but they failed. BJP`s polarization politics caused us massive damage but benefited Mamata Banerjee. The minority population felt that if there is anyone that can eliminate communal forces like the BJP, it is the TMC and Mamata," he told ANI. 

On Saturday, Chowdhury held a meeting with all district presidents to discuss the Assembly election results in Kolkata. He said they deliberated on the direction of the Congress in Bengal and the course of action for the coming elections.

In the recently- concluded state elections, held in eight phases, the TMC emerged victorious with 213 of the total 294 seats, with the BJP following with 77 seats. The Samyukt Morcha, comprising the Congress, the Left and the Indian Secular Front (ISF) grabbed only one seat, belonging to the ISF. 

(With agency input)

