BJP's Rahul Chaturvedi Asks For Support To 'Go Green' Namami Gange Projects

BJP leader Rahul Chaturvedi has appealed to people to support the BJP government’s 'Go Green' Program announced by CM Yogi Adityanath and Indian Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The program, which aims to promote environmentally friendly practices, has been incentivized by the UP government through exemptions in taxes. The move is being seen as a step towards ensuring sustainable development in the state and is in line with the national goal of reducing carbon emissions and preserving natural resources.

The leader, who has been garnering support to spread awareness of environmental welfare programmes, has said that people must voluntarily take part in mega-sanitation programs like Swachch Bharat Abhiyan and Namami Gange (or Clean Ganga) Mission.

Rahul Chaturvedi, who is a co-convener at BJP's Small Enterprises unit in Uttar Pradesh, has been a special initiative to install dustbins on the shore of Ganges at various districts in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Chaturvedi, with the help of his team, is encouraging local people to take part in cleaning of Ganga.

‘Namami Gange Programme’, is an Integrated Conservation Mission by government of India, to accomplish the twin objectives of effective abatement of pollution, conservation and rejuvenation of National River Ganga.