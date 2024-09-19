Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2795484https://zeenews.india.com/india/bjps-sankalp-patra-for-haryana-promises-jobs-for-ex-agniveer-msp-guarantee-and-more-key-highlights-2795484.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Haryana Promises Jobs For Ex-Agniveer, MSP Guarantee And More: Key Highlights

BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly Elections in Rohtak which includes multiple promises.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 01:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' For Haryana Promises Jobs For Ex-Agniveer, MSP Guarantee And More: Key Highlights

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections which are scheduled to be held on October 5, 2024. The saffron party's 'Sankalp Patra' includes promises such as monthly financial aid for women, the construction of industrial cities, free medical treatment, government jobs, housing projects, and various welfare schemes targeting different sections of society.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly Elections in Rohtak, Haryana. Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and a candidate from Ladwa constituency for upcoming polls were also presentKey Promises Made By BJP.

Key Promises Made By BJP

The party promised to give 2 lakh govt jobs.

BJP's Haryana manifesto also said cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna. 

Every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed govt job, says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released in Rohtak.

BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months