The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday released its manifesto for upcoming Haryana Assembly Elections which are scheduled to be held on October 5, 2024. The saffron party's 'Sankalp Patra' includes promises such as monthly financial aid for women, the construction of industrial cities, free medical treatment, government jobs, housing projects, and various welfare schemes targeting different sections of society.

Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's manifesto for the Haryana Assembly Elections in Rohtak, Haryana. Haryana BJP president Mohan Lal Badoli, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and a candidate from Ladwa constituency for upcoming polls were also presentKey Promises Made By BJP.

The party promised to give 2 lakh govt jobs.

BJP's Haryana manifesto also said cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 under Har Ghar Grihini Yojna.

Every Agniveer hailing from Haryana will get a guaranteed govt job, says BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' released in Rohtak.

BJP promises Rs 2,100 per month for women under Lado Lakshmi Yojna.