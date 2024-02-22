Black Day, Tractor Rally, Mahapanchayat: Farmers To Intensify Protest For MSP

Chandigarh: In a continued display of discontent, thousands of farmers are set to observe 'Black Day' or 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Friday, further intensifying their ongoing agitation against the Centre over Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Nationwide Tractor March On Feb 26

Apart from the Black Day protest, the agitating farmers have announced a nationwide 'tractor pradarshan' (demonstration) on February 26. The primary aim is to exert pressure on the government to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait shared the plan, stating, "On 26th February, we will take tractors to the highway, towards the way that goes to Delhi, we will enter into the state highway and central highway. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return."

#WATCH | Chandigarh: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait says, " On 26th February, we will take tractors to the highway, towards the way that goes to Delhi, we will enter into the state highway and central highway. It will be a one-day programme and then we will…"

Mahapanchayat On March 14

Looking ahead, the farmers have decided to convene a 'Mahapanchayat' on March 14th at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, focusing on MSP and other crucial issues. The event, organized under the aegis of All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, is anticipated to draw a turnout of over a lakh people.

BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajyawal highlighted, "On 14th March, there will be a programme at Ram Leela ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. Govt keeps saying they are not stopping us, so let's see if they will stop us or not."

Demand For Action Against Haryana Authorities

Addressing a press conference, BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajyawal demanded action against Haryana authorities, stating, "Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at us, and also broke our tractors. A case under section 302 IPC should be registered against Haryana CM and Haryana's home minister."

#WATCH | Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Balbir Singh Rajewal says, "Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at us and also broke our tractors. A case under section 302 IPC should be registered against Haryana CM and Haryana's home minister. Judicial inquiry should be conducted (into…"

Call For Justice And Protest In Wake Of Farmer's Death

The call for justice resonates as farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demands a murder case be filed for the death of a protesting farmer at the Punjab-Haryana border. In response, farmer leaders have called for black flags to be displayed on homes and vehicles as a mark of protest.

VIDEO | Here's what farmer leader Avik Saha said after the meeting between SKM National Coordination Committee and General Body in Chandigarh earlier today.



"Starting from tomorrow, we are launching all-India mega programmes. First programme is Black Day or…"

The ongoing struggle faced a temporary halt after clashes at Khanauri resulted in the death of a farmer, Shubhkaran Singh (21). Farmer leaders are determined to resume their march, with Sarwan Singh Pandher stating that they will decide on the next course of action on Friday evening.

Punjab farmers continue to press for various demands, including the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, a pension for farmers and farm labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. They also demand the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation against the three farm laws.