trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723895
NewsIndia
FARMERS PROTEST

Black Day, Tractor Rally, Mahapanchayat: Farmers To Intensify Protest For MSP

Apart from the Black Day protest, the agitating farmers have announced a nationwide 'tractor pradarshan' (demonstration) on February 26. The primary aim is to exert pressure on the government to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2024, 09:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Black Day, Tractor Rally, Mahapanchayat: Farmers To Intensify Protest For MSP

Chandigarh: In a continued display of discontent, thousands of farmers are set to observe 'Black Day' or 'Aakrosh Diwas' on Friday, further intensifying their ongoing agitation against the Centre over Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Nationwide Tractor March On Feb 26

Apart from the Black Day protest, the agitating farmers have announced a nationwide 'tractor pradarshan' (demonstration) on February 26. The primary aim is to exert pressure on the government to withdraw from the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait shared the plan, stating, "On 26th February, we will take tractors to the highway, towards the way that goes to Delhi, we will enter into the state highway and central highway. It will be a one-day programme, and then we will return."

 

 

Mahapanchayat On March 14

Looking ahead, the farmers have decided to convene a 'Mahapanchayat' on March 14th at the Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, focusing on MSP and other crucial issues. The event, organized under the aegis of All India Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, is anticipated to draw a turnout of over a lakh people.

BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajyawal highlighted, "On 14th March, there will be a programme at Ram Leela ground in Delhi for one day. People will go without tractors to that event. Govt keeps saying they are not stopping us, so let's see if they will stop us or not."

Demand For Action Against Haryana Authorities

Addressing a press conference, BKU leader Balbir Singh Rajyawal demanded action against Haryana authorities, stating, "Haryana Police entered Punjab, fired at us, and also broke our tractors. A case under section 302 IPC should be registered against Haryana CM and Haryana's home minister."

 

 

Call For Justice And Protest In Wake Of Farmer's Death

The call for justice resonates as farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher demands a murder case be filed for the death of a protesting farmer at the Punjab-Haryana border. In response, farmer leaders have called for black flags to be displayed on homes and vehicles as a mark of protest.

 

 

The ongoing struggle faced a temporary halt after clashes at Khanauri resulted in the death of a farmer, Shubhkaran Singh (21). Farmer leaders are determined to resume their march, with Sarwan Singh Pandher stating that they will decide on the next course of action on Friday evening.

Punjab farmers continue to press for various demands, including the implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, a pension for farmers and farm labourers, no increase in electricity tariffs, the withdrawal of police cases, and justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh. They also demand the reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act of 2013 and compensation for the families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation against the three farm laws.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
Pakistan Election Result 2024: DNA: Who will form the next Pakistan govt?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is government ready to give MSP guarantee on maize and cotton?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Rahul Gandhi clashing with Big B?
DNA Video
DNA: India China Border: Zee News ground report from LAC