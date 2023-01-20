Black magic case: Pune woman, unable to conceive child, forced to consume 'powdered human bones'

Pune: In a shocking incident in Pune, Maharashtra, seven individuals have been arrested for allegedly making a 28-year-old woman consume powder made of human bone as part of a black magic ritual, in hopes of her conceiving a child. The individuals include the woman's husband, his parents, his brother, and other kin, as well as a "woman tantrik" or female sorcerer.

According to Inspector Jayant Rajurkar of Sinhgad Road police station, the victim, who got married in 2019, did not have a child. Her husband and in-laws, along with the other accused, would conduct black magic rituals during "amasvya" (no moon night) in an attempt to help her conceive. The woman has alleged that she was forced to drink water mixed with powdered human bone and also bathe in a particular waterfall as part of the rituals.

In addition to being forced to participate in these rituals, the woman has also alleged that the accused used to mentally and physically harass her to force her to get money from her parents.

The seven individuals have been booked under The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013, as well as Indian Penal Code section 498A, which pertains to husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty.

(With agency inputs)