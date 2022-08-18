Blame game on between AAP and BJP over Rohingya residential controversy

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing Rohingya refugees controversy triggered after Union Minister Hardeep Puri’s tweet, a war of words has begun between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and AAP Aadmi Party (AAP) with both the parties blaming each other for playing politics in the name of Rohingya refugees, reported ANI. With the Centre vs Delhi government debate going on in full swing, BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has lashed out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and said that there’s foul play involved. Speaking to ANI, Gambhir said, "It is very shameful that they (AAP) play this kind of politics.”

Clarifying BJP’s stance on the Rohingya refugee controversy, Gambhir asserted, "Our stand, which is made by Home Minister Amit Shah on the floor of the house, has been very clear that all the Rohingyas will be deported," he said adding that it is Kejriwal`s responsibility to "come out openly and clarify his stand that what made him write that letter where he stated that Rohingyas should be given all kinds of facilities."

The BJP MP further accused Arvind Kejriwal of being power hungry and said all he cares about is the chair and he will be exposed in the coming years.

AAP’s reaction

Meanwhile, reacting to the allegations of the BJP, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia alleged that the Centre is engaged in a "conspiracy" to hide the decision to resettle the Rohingyas from the Delhi government.

Sisodia claimed that neither Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, nor he himself had any knowledge of the move by the Centre.

The Rohingya refugees controversy began when Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday tweeted that the Rohingyas will be shifted to EWS flats equipped with basic facilities and round-the-clock security. However, the Home Ministry later clarified that no such proposition has been made by the government.

In the meeting, it was emphasised that the Delhi government was bearing around Rs 7 lakh per month rent for the tents where Rohingyas were shifted in the Madanpur Khadar area after a fire incident happened in the camp where they were living.