Blast at TMC leader's residence in West Bengal kills three, BJP says they were 'making' bombs

Bengal: A blast occurred at the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) booth president Rajkumar Manna in West Bengal's Purba Medinipur district and killed at least three people on Friday (December 2, 2022). The incident took place in the Arjun Nagar area with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacking the Mamata Banerjee-led government and alleging that the people were "making" bombs at the TMC leader's residence.

Three persons died in the blast whose bodies were recovered from the spot, Officer-in-Charge of Bhupati Nagar Kajal Datta confirmed. However, the bodies are yet to be identified.

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today. pic.twitter.com/1ynqX7G6S3 — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2022

Suvendu Adhikari, a BJP leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, alleged that the TMC booth president and others present on the spot were making the bombs when the incident happened.

"3 Dead & 2 others grievously injured as TMC Leader's house blows up in explosion at Bhupatinagar, Bhagabanpur ii Block, Purba Medinipur District. TMC leader Rajkumar Manna was making bombs at his home when this high intensity explosion happened. I demand @NIA_India Investigation,” he said in a tweet.

"TMC Booth President Rajkumar & 2 others died last evening while urgently making the bombs, as these bombs were intended to be hurled at Contai. Bombs are WB's most successful Cottage Industry products & are widely produced in TMC leaders' homes across Bengal," Adhikari added.