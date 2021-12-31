हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Blue whale game

'Blue Whale' game claims life of 18-year-old in Maharashtra's Nashik

18-years-old, Tushar Jadhav, who was found dead in the Gaikwad area of Nashik in Maharashtra, had consumed phenyl and slit his wrist.

&#039;Blue Whale&#039; game claims life of 18-year-old in Maharashtra&#039;s Nashik

New Delhi: A 18-years-old youth committed suicide in Nashik, Maharashtra on Friday (December 31, 2021). According to the sources, the boy was playing the 'Blue Whale' game online, which has been at the center of many other suicide cases in the past.

Reportedly, the 18-years-old, Tushar Jadhav, who was found dead in the Gaikwad area of Nashik in Maharashtra, had consumed phenyl and slit his wrist.

Several cases of deaths due to the 'Blue Whale' game were reported in India last year. The deadly online game challenges players for over 50 days, demanding them to complete tasks given by an anonymous controller. 

The game initially asks the player to draw a whale on a piece of paper, then carve a whale figure on their body, and then give other tasks such as watching horror movies alone at odd hours. 

The task concludes with the final challenge, that is, committing suicide. 

