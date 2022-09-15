NewsIndia
AAAM AADMI PARTY

'BM Dablu': CM Bhagwant Mann govt's claim on BMW plant sparks meme fest; check out hilarious Twitter reactions

Punjab government claimed on September 13 that BMW agreed to set up a manufacturing plant in the state. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2022, 12:50 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Punjab government claimed on September 13 that BMW agreed to set up a plant in the state
  • BMW issued a clarification refuting the claim on September 14
  • The unfolding of the event sparked a meme fest on Twitter

Social media users had a field day on Twitter after the German luxury carmaker BMW said on Wednesday (Sept 14) that it has no plans to set up a manufacturing unit in Punjab. The development came after Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government claimed that BMW agreed to set up a manufacturing plant in the state. As soon as BMW issued a clarification on the Punjab government's claim, not only opposition parties but even Twitter users took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which soon led to a meme fest. Congress party's Twitter handle 'Congress Sevadal' hit out at the ruling party saying 'AAP's gutter gas technology-laden BMW is taking Punjab to the gallows'.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @vinodhoshiarpur shared a photo of a bus with 'B.M. Dablu' written on it.

Another user shared a photo of a donkey with a BMW sticker and said, "#AAP CM should try hard ...'

Another user wrote, "BMW (Bhagwant Mann Works) will be starting a joint venture with Punjab Govt."

CM Bhagwant Mann is on a visit to Germany and he met BMW officials there. AAP (Punjab) chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said that Mann had spoken to officials of BMW head office and offered them to set up a unit in Punjab to which they agreed. Kang added that there is a procedure for any agreement and it takes time.

Aaam Aadmi PartyBhagwant Mann

