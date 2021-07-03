BMC releases list of private vaccination centres administering Covishield in Mumbai today

New Delhi: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (July 2, 2021) shared a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres that will be administering Covishield in Mumbai on Saturday (July 3, 2021). The development comes days after the civic body received reports of several fake vaccination drives. Additionally, BMC had earlier on Thursday suspended the vaccination drive at several civic and government-run centres due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccine jabs.

List of centers administering Covishield on July 3, 2021 50% online appointment; 50% on-spot registration. Age group: 18+ HCW/FLW: 2nd dose Time: 9am to 5 pm#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate pic.twitter.com/V1UVveEUWo — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 2, 2021

The civic body in its Thursday stated has also added that the vaccination drive in the city will resume once fresh stock of vaccines is received.

Additionally, BMC on Thursday had informed the Bombay High Court that it has formulated draft guidelines to prevent fake vaccination camps at private housing societies, offices, educational institutions and other premises.

The civic body had decided to appoint nodal officers, who will contact their ward war room in case of suspicion and will be responsible for monitoring anti-coronavirus vaccination camps at such places.

Meanwhile, BMC also revealed that a total of 54,67,805 citizens have been inoculated with at least one jab in the city. Over 10,83,266 beneficiaries have received their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as well. Currently, out of 399 COVID-19 vaccination centres which are active in the city, 281 are operated by the civic body, while 98 centres are private and 20 are government-run.

