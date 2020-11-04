BMW car runs over Delhi cop, crushes his leg; hunt on to nab culprit

New Delhi: A BMW car hit a policeman in Sarita Vihar and crushed his leg after being chased by police in the intervening night of November 3-4. Alcohol was recovered from within the car at the incident spot. The Delhi police registered a case under the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act. A probe has been launched to nab the culprit.

According to the police, in the intervening night of Nov 3-4 2020, constable Jitender and Ankur were on patrolling duty on their service bike. They reached H Pocket Market Sarita Vihar and saw that one BMW car (HR 51, BU 0059) was parked near PNB ATM t about 12:05 am. One cake was kept on this car and a few boys were making noise.

When the cops asked them to go to their home, they did not leave and started arguing with them. They insisted that they will celebrate the birthday party here only as they are local residents. The constable then called ERV from Sarita Vihar. On seeing ERV, they ran towards Janta Flat, Madanpur Khadar, and were chased by the ERV.

The BMW car took a turn near the K Pocket divider and ran towards ABC Pocket. When the cops signaled them to stop, the car driver tried to hit constable Ankur, he managed to save himself, but it hit Constable Jitender crushing his legs and ran away.

The car was chased and it was found hit crashed against a juice corner near Umer Masjid, Khadar mode, injuring one person on this spot.

The police inspecting the car to found that its door was open, and the beer bottle was lying inside the vehicle. The Airbags of the car were also found open.

The police have lodged a case under section 186/279/332/353/ 307/323/427/34 IPC and 184 MV Act has been registered and the investigation is being conducted.

It may be noted that the vehicle is registered in the name of Amit Bhadana of Bullupura, Mohalla New Chaupal, Nawada Koh, Faridabad. The car owner is learned to have given the vehicle to his cousin Kuldeep of Madanpur khadar.

One mobile phone was found in the vehicle which belongs to accused Kuldeep Bidhuri of Mahila Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar. Kuldeep was allegedly celebrating his birthday party along with his friends.