The swearing-in ceremony of the Bangladesh interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has taken place. Notably, no representatives from Sheikh Hasina's party, the Awami League, were present. As Bangladesh gears up for a major change, concerns have been raised in India about the future of the neighbouring country and the ties the two nations share. According to experts, with the exit of Sheikh Hasina, there can be a distinct shift in the relations between the two countries, with many claiming that it might not be positive. As seen in Sri Lanka and Nepal, Bangladesh might prioritise China and the West more.

While Sheikh Hasina has often been described as a "good friend of India," the country's relationship with BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) - the chief rival to Sheikh Hasina's Awami League - has been less than friendly. Political analysts point at anti-India activities that grew significantly during BNP's rule. And now Gayeshwar Roy, a senior leader of Khaleda Zia's party, has been in conversation with The Times Of India and has clearly expressed his concerns about India's support of Sheikh Hasina.

While agreeing that India and Bangladesh's relationship should be based on cooperation, BNP's Gayeshwar Roy told the Times Of India, "if you help our enemy then it becomes difficult for that mutual cooperation to be honoured." Roy further added, "Sheikh Hasina's liability is being borne by India... Indian and Bangladesh people don't have issues with each other. But should India promote one party and not the entire country?"