Uttar Pradesh

Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh's Chandauli

As many as five women are still said to be missing since the boat capsized near Mahuji village in Chanduali on Saturday evening.

Boat carrying 40 people capsizes in Ganga river in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Chandauli
ANI photo

New Delhi: A boat carrying mostly labourers capsized in Ganga river near Mahuji village in Chanduali in Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place on Saturday (March 01) when several residents were returning home from Ghazipur.

According to reports, the mishap took place due to overloading in the boat.  At the time of the incident, there were almost 40 people on the boat, much more than the 20-people capacity of the boat. Most of the passengers were women and children.

Locals then alerted the district administration after which a rescue team arrived at the spot.

A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also rushed to the spot from Varanasi and heavy police deployment was being seen in the district. The District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police were also at the spot to oversee the rescue operations.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took note of the situation and ordered senior officials to act swiftly and initiate rescue operations without wasting precious time.

Here's a list of missing women in Chandauli boat tragedy: 

1.Phoolwasi (56), wife of Dudhnath, Murlipur
2.Urmila (30), wife of Veerbahadur, Mahuji
3.Kavita (15), Murlipur
4.Jyoti (10), Mahuji
5. Jyoti (14), Kusumhi

 

