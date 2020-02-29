Boat carrying six people overturns in Bihar's Gopalgunj; several missing

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a boat carrying six people capsized in Gandak river near Mehandia village in Gopalgunj district of Bihar on Saturday (February 29). According to reports, the locals managed to rescue one person whereas almost half a dozen continue to remain missing at the time of the filing of the report. Body of one person has been fished out from the river.

The incident took place when the boat had reached near the Mehandia village when it overturned.

Upon receiving the information, a team of police arrived immediately at the spot. A rescue team, along with a team of divers, also reached the spot and carried out the efforts to trace the missing people.

According to the report, the accident took place due to overloading of the people in the boat. The rescue team fished out the body of a woman, who was identified as Usha Devi.