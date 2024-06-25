Bodh Gaya (Bihar): The Epicenter Where Lord Buddha Found Enlightenment

Bodh Gaya is a well-known religious place and pilgrimage site associated with the complex of Mahabodhi Temple in the Gaya district of Bihari, India. (Bodhi in Pali) It is famous as the place where it is said that Gautama Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. Since that times, Bodh Gaya has been a center of pilgrimage and reverence for both Hindus and Buddhists.

History of Bodh Gaya:

During the time period of Budha Gaya was known as Uruvela. The first ever Budha temple was built by Mauryan Emperor Ashoka. After this, this place became the central site of Buddhist civilization documented by pilgrims like Faxian and Xuanzang.

The Mahabodhi Temple, a World Heritage Site since 2002, marks its historical significance and attracts the visitors

Significance Of Bodh Gaya:

One of the holiest of the four main Buddhist pilgrimage sites, holding the significance rooted in Buddha’s enlightenment. Devoties mostly visit this place during the full moon of Vaisakha to celebrate Buddha Purnima. The site symbolizes the Middle Way, Buddha’s path to enlightenment, and remains a profound to this spiritual destination.

Places To Visit In Bodh Gaya:

Mahabodhi Temple:

The UNESCO World Heritage Mahabodhi Temple which is present in the Gaya District of Bihar .This temple was built initially by Emperor Ashoka around 260 BC, it attracts countless monks and devotees and pilgrims who perform prostrations as a purificatory ritual.

Statue of Lord Buddha:

A significant landmark that is 80-foot long, Great Buddha Statue is in Bodh Gaya, showng Buddha in deep meditation on a lotus. The statue is amde up of sandstone and red granite, it took more then seven years and 12,000 stonemasons to complete the statue. Inside, a spiral staircase leads to the chest, surrounded by 16,300 small bronze Buddha images as well.

Thai Monastery:

Just 650 meters from the Mahabodhi Temple, the Thai Monastery, or Wat Thai Buddhagaya, showcases a beautiful blend of the Thai and Buddhist architecture. A 25-meter-high bronze Buddha statue is the centerpiece and th centre of attraction making the place even more atractive and beautiful , and the monastery's golden-tiled roof is a classic example of Thai design. Daily meditation classes happening there enhances the serene atmosphere attracting the devoties there for piece.

Bodhi Tree:

The Bodhi Tree is tree where it is said that Buddha meditated for seven long weeks continously and attained enlightenment. This tree is located near the Mahabodhi Temple, the site includes the Animisalocana cetiya shrine. Visitors can meditate under this sacred tree, experiencing spiritual renewal as well.