Body fit hai to mind hit hai: PM Narendra Modi's top quotes during launch of Fit India Movement

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a nation-wide 'Fit India Movement' and urged people to become more aware of health and good life.

The Prime Minister, who is seen as a huge health enthusiast himself, also asked people to take the pledge for a fitter India.

PM Modi addressed a large crowd of children who put up a grand show ahead of the launch at the Indira Gandhi Stadium Complex in the national capital.

The `Fit India Movement` was organised to celebrate the 'National Sports Day' and the campaign aims to encourage people to inculcate physical activity and sports in their everyday lives.

Here are his top quotes :-

-My wishes to you all on National Sports Day.

-It was on this day that India got a sports star like Major Dhyan Chand who left the world spell-bound.

-We should make fitness our mantra for life.

-Fitness is not just a word, it is a key requirement of a healthy and happy life.

-I give you an example of how times have changed. Till a few decades ago, a normal person used to walk 8-10 kilometers in a day. Then gradually technology changed, modern means came and the person’s walking was reduced.

-What is the situation now? Technology has made us in such a condition that we are running low and now the same technology tells us to count that today you have walked so many steps, 5 thousand steps have not been done yet, 2 thousand steps have not been done, now and let’s go.

-Lifestyle diseases are being caused by lifestyle disorders. And lifestyle disorders can be corrected by making small changes. To inform the people of the country about these changes is the objective of the Fit India Movement.

-Swasth vyakti, swasth parivar aur swasth samaj, yahi naye Bharat ko shresth Bharat banane ka raasta hai.

-Body Fit Hai Toh Mind Hit Hai.

Ahead of the event launch, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju tweeted, "Tremendous supports are coming from all sections of the society to participate in the Fit India Movement to be launched by PM Narendra Modiji...

"Chief Ministers, corporates and many icons are taking amazing steps to make the programme a grand success."

Asked by the University Grant Commission, universities have prepared for the Fit India Movement.