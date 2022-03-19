Body of Indian who died in Ukraine to reach B'lore on Mar 21, will be donated for medical research

New Delhi: Mortal remains of Naveen Shekharappa, the Indian student who died in during shelling in Ukraine, will reach Bengaluru on Monday (March 21), clarified Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai issued a correction on his previous tweet where he mentioned that the body will arrive in the state on Sunday.

"ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ಉಕ್ರೇನ್ ನಲ್ಲಿ ರಷ್ಯಾ ದಾಳಿ ಸಂದರ್ಭದಲ್ಲಿ ಮೃತ ಪಟ್ಟ ಹಾವೇರಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಯ ಯುವಕ ನವೀನ್ ಗ್ಯಾನಗೌಡರ್ ಅವರ ಪಾರ್ಥಿವ ಶರೀರ ಸೋಮವಾರ ಬೆಳಗಿನ ಜಾವ 3 ಗಂಟೆಗೆ ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿಗೆ ಆಗಮಿಸಲಿದೆ" : ಮುಖ್ಯಮಂತ್ರಿ @BSBommai — Basavaraj S Bommai (@BSBommai) March 18, 2022

"The body of Naveen Ganagoudar, a young man from Haveri district who had recently died during the Russian invasion of Ukraine, will arrive in Bangalore on Monday morning at 3 am," Bommai tweeted"

Who was Naveen Shekharappa

Naveen Shekharappa Gyanagoudar, who died in Ukraine, was an MBBS student. He was a resident of Karnataka`s Haveri district. The 21-year-old student of Kharkiv National Medical University was reportedly standing in a queue to buy food when he was killed in Russian shelling.

The chief minister also handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Naveen Shekharappa and promised a job for a family member.

Naveen Shekharappa's body to be donated for medical research

Naveen Shekarappa Gyanagoudar’s family has decided to donate his body to a medical college in the state.

Shekarappa, the deceased’s father, on Friday said that he was saddened as the process of bringing back the body of his son was delayed.

"Now, the sadness has gone away after learning that we will be able to see his body for the last time," he said.

After performing the final rites, the family has decided to donate the body to the S.S. Medical College of Davanagere, he added.

