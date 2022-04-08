Gonda: The body of a young girl, reportedly a teenager, was found in a car parked inside Asaram Bapu's ashram in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, creating a stir in the locality, with a crowd gathering at the spot. As soon as the information about the corpse was received, the police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. Police have started investigating the matter.

The girl was missing for 4 days

According to news reports, the girl had gone missing from her house four days ago, and now her body was found inside a car in self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's ashram. The body was discovered when the staff of the ashram, smelling something foul, opened the doors of the car. As soon as they found the dead body, the police were informed.

Police sealed the car and the ashram

The police, who reached the spot, have sealed the entire ashram along with the car and started an investigation. Police said that initial investigations reveal that it seems a case where the girl was killed and an attempt was made to hide the corpse. The incident has been reported from Asaram Bapu's ashram in Bimar village of Nagar Kotwali area, where this car was parked for the past several days.

Body sent for postmortem

Police said that it was the ashram's watchman who got the foul smell and opened the car and discovered the body. Police and the forensic team are investigating the ashram and the vehicle.

In 2018, after a special court in Jodhpur convicted him of rape - he was found guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in his Jodhpur ashram in 2013 - Asaram Bapu was sentenced to life imprisonment

