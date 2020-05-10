Bois Locker Room case: Delhi Police claims juvenile girl created fake account, suggested sexual assault plan

New Delhi: In a fresh development in the "Bois Locker Room" case, the police revealed that the alleged 'sexual assault' conversation on Snapchat between two people was made by one juvenile, a girl, via fake profile to another juvenile, a boy. The Delhi Police's Cyber Crime Unit said in a statement on Sunday (May 10, 2020)

A fictitious name 'Siddharth' was used by the girl to make the profile and the conversation was to test the 'values and character' of the other juvenile, the police stated.

The girl using the fake identity of a male person, suggested a plan to sexually assault herself, to which the receiver declined to participate.

The boy who received the message took a screenshot of the chat and reported it to his friends, including the girl about whom the supposed conversation had happened. The girl, being aware of the fact that the account of 'Siddharth' was the same fake/fictional one that she had created. She did not report it to anyone.

However, one of the other recipients of the screenshot, posted it as an Instagram story for sometime, and from there it started circulating in social media accounts of their friends, schoolmates, etc.

But the investigation of the cyber cell police has now revealed that there was no such plan of any sexual assault on the girl and the conversation began from the fake account started by the same girl.

The police in the statement has claimed that neither of the two were in any way related to the Bois Locker Room Instagram Group, either through their real or fake usernames.

While efforts are also being made to identify and interview the remaining of the group members of the 'Bois Locker Room' as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, one accused has been held while another juvenile has been apprehended and devices of persons concerned have been seized and sent for forensic analysis, further investigations are on.