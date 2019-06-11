Bomb explosion in West Bengal's Bhatpara kills two, injures four

Unidentified miscreants flung two crude bombs in Bhatpara area of Barrackpore in West Bengal late Monday night, killing two and injuring four others.

The incident took place around 10.30 PM and the miscreants threw the bombs towards a house. Mohammad Halim (57) and Mohammad Mustak (60) were sitting outside the house at the time. While Halim died at the spot, Mustak was declared brought dead at Kalyani's JNM Hospital. There were also several other family members present here at the time of the attack and four of them - Rubi Parveen, Parvej Alam, Tavrej Alam and Prince Parvez - were injured. They were taken to a nearby hospital by locals and while three of them were still here at the time of filing this report, Parvej had been released after getting first-aid treatment.

Security in the area has been tightened and local police officials are investigating the matter. A motive behind the attack has not yet been established although there have been incidents of violence here in the past as well - especially during by-election to Bhatpara assembly. At the time, Section 144 had been imposed here.

Following Monday night's attack, a team of Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.