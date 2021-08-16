Bomb found outside New Jalpaiguri railway station in West Bengal, security heightened

New Delhi: A suspected country-made bomb was found in West Bengal on Sunday (August 15, 2021). The authorities revealed that the bomb was found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station in the state, following which the bomb disposal squad was called in.

"The bomb disposal squad has defused the bomb. It is being ascertained whether it is a country-made bomb or not. People do not need to panic," AG Faruk, Assistant Security Commissioner, Railway Police Force, New Jalpaiguri Station told reporters.

AG Faruk also assured that the security arrangements have been increased in the area. "The security arrangement was tight so that they cannot enter. However, the security has been further beefed up. It may be done with the aim to create panic," he added.

West Bengal: Bomb Disposal Squad diffused a suspected country-made bomb found at the entry point of New Jalpaiguri Railway Station y'day It may be done with the aim to create panic. We've tightened security: AG Faruk, Asst Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force pic.twitter.com/DARh4h6dRb — ANI (@ANI) August 16, 2021

The West Bengal Railway Protection Force authorities also added that the investigation into the matter is currently underway.

