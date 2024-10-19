Bomb Scare: Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Jaipur; 35 Hoax Calls In 1 Week

A Dubai-Jaipur Air India flight had to make an emergency landing at Jaipur Airport in the early hours of Saturday due to a bomb threat. The flight, carrying 189 passengers, landed safely at 1:20 am. Authorities immediately responded to the situation, declaring an emergency at the airport and conducting a thorough search of the aircraft. After an extensive check, nothing suspicious was found, and the threat was declared a hoax.

In a span of just 24 hours, three flights were targeted with bomb threats, causing widespread alarm. Among the affected flights was a Vistara London-bound flight (UK17), an Air India Express flight (IX 196) on the Jaipur-Dubai route, and an Akasa Air flight (QP 1366) scheduled to fly from Bengaluru to Mumbai.

The Vistara flight, after receiving a threat on social media, was diverted to Frankfurt, Germany, where it was thoroughly inspected. It later continued its journey to London after being cleared of any security risks.

More than 35 bomb threats were reported to airlines within a single week, prompting heightened security protocols across India's aviation sector. These threats, all of which have been hoaxes, led to multiple flight diversions and delays, significantly disrupting air travel.

Authorities, including the civil aviation ministry, have responded by enforcing stricter measures to manage these potential crises.

Social Media as a Source of Threats

The recent wave of bomb threats has largely been conveyed through social media platforms, posing new challenges for security agencies. In response to the Vistara flight diversion, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed that the threat was initially communicated via social media, leading to the decision to divert the aircraft as a precautionary measure.

Impact on Flight Operations

These incidents have not only caused disruptions for passengers but have also put tremendous pressure on security forces, who are scrambling to manage the sudden spike in threats. The aviation sector has seen more than 20 bomb threats this week alone, with flights on both domestic and international routes affected. As a result, multiple flights have been diverted, delayed, and rescheduled, creating significant operational challenges for airlines.

Stricter Security Norms Implemented

The civil aviation ministry and related authorities have implemented stricter security measures. Passengers are also urged to cooperate with security protocols and remain patient as these necessary steps are taken to ensure their safety. Despite the hoax nature of these threats, authorities are treating each case with utmost seriousness to prevent any potential risk to passengers and crew.