Bone-Chilling Cold Throws Life In Kashmir Into Disarray; Winter Wonderland Attracts Tourists

Bone-chilling cold, a frozen Dal Lake, and heavy snowfall have thrown life in Kashmir into disarray, yet they have also sparked a surge in tourist arrivals, captivated by the valley’s winter charm. The sub-zero temperatures, coupled with the first major snowfall of the season, disrupted daily life in Kashmir. However, this picturesque snowfall has caught the imagination of tourists eager to experience the valley’s unparalleled winter beauty. Local tour operators report a marked increase in bookings following the snowfall, with predictions of more in early January adding to the excitement.

Despite the freezing temperatures and snow-covered roads and mountains, hundreds of tourists are seen enjoying shikara rides on the iconic Dal Lake, much of which remains frozen. Alongside these scenic rides, many visitors can be found on the lake’s banks, braving icy winds with their luggage, ready to check into hotels and houseboats. The allure of Kashmir’s snow-covered landscapes and the promise of a dreamlike winter experience outweigh any discomfort caused by the cold.

Shobha Chaturvedi from Delhi shared her excitement, “Kashmir is heaven on earth. This is my third visit, and I plan to come here again. I love the people, the beauty, and the air here. The warmth of the locals adds to the charm of this place.”

Another tourist, Garima, visiting Kashmir for the first time, echoed similar sentiments, “Kashmir looks stunning in the snow. The snow-capped mountains are breathtaking. I’ve always wanted to visit Kashmir, and seeing its beauty in person is beyond my imagination. It’s very cold, but it’s worth it for this magical experience.”

Beyond Dal Lake, popular destinations like Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Sonamarg, blanketed in thick snow, offer a “winter wonderland” experience. These spots have seen nearly 90% bookings during New Year’s Eve and the first week of January. Tourism businesses remain optimistic about further growth with the anticipated resumption of train services after the snowfall, making the valley more accessible to tourists.

Mohammad Shafi, a houseboat and shikara owner, expressed his gratitude, “Thank God, the number of tourists has increased significantly, providing us middle-class people with employment. With train services expected to resume on January 26th, we’re hopeful that more visitors will come, especially those unable to afford air tickets. Early snowfall this year has brought us good business, and we pray it continues like this.”

While the snowfall caused temporary disruptions, such as traffic jams and closed highways, it has undeniably revived Kashmir’s famed winter allure. Hotel, houseboat, and hut bookings in Srinagar, Sonamarg, and the world-renowned Gulmarg have surged. Gulmarg, in particular, is gearing up to welcome an influx of skiers and adventure enthusiasts.

According to official data, 2024 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Kashmir, with approximately 30 lakh visitors, the highest ever in the valley’s history.

This timely snowfall has not only enhanced the region’s natural beauty but also strengthened its reputation as a premier winter destination, drawing both domestic and international tourists.