Bones recovered from Delhi forest belong to Shraddha Walkar, confirms DNA report

New Delhi: The DNA extracted from bone pieces recovered in the Mehrauli forest area by the Delhi Police in connection with the Shraddha Walkar murder case has matched with samples of her father, news agency PTI reported on Thursday (December 15, 2022). The cops recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while searching for Walkar's body parts. She was strangled and her body sawed into 35 pieces and disposed of in various parts of the national capital by her live-in partner Aaftab Amin Poonawala.

"The police has received the DNA report of the bones found. The DNA of the bones matches with the DNA samples of Walkar's father," PTI quoted a police source as saying.

The bone samples were sent for DNA analysis to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The gory details about Walkar's murder shook the entire nation last month after the Delhi Police arrested Poonawala on November 12. During interrogation, the 28-year-old confessed to killing Walkar and chopping her body parts into several pieces and disposing them of in various parts of the national capital.

Poonawala strangled 27-year-old Shraddha on May 18 and sawed her body into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Following his confession, police had scanned through various forest areas and even a pond in Madangir was emptied to look for Shraddha's missing body parts.

Several sessions of polygraph test were also conducted on Poonawala which was followed by the narco analysis test held at Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital by experts of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Rohini.

The couple had met on a dating app and police have learnt that even after killing her, Poonawala's profile on the Bumble app was active and was still chatting with several women. Post the murder, he was in a relationship with a woman, who was also quizzed by police.

He is currently lodged in Tihar Jail and is in judicial custody till December 23.

