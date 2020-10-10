Booking, cancellation of train tickets 5 minutes before departure from October 10 - Read Indian Railways new policy

In good news to travellers, Indian Railways has now allowed booking and cancellation of tickets five minutes before the departure of the train from the station. The new rule, which will be applicable to all special trains being run during the time of COVID. The new rule will come into effect from October 10.

This decision comes after Railways decided to restore the system of preparing a second reservation chart 30 minutes before the departure of the train which was stopped in the last few months.

The time for the second reservation chart was shifted to two hours before the scheduled time of train departure. It is to be noted that the first chart is prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said, ''As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train.''

''Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart. CRIS will make necessary modifications in the software accordingly so as to restore this provision with effect from October 10,'' the statement added.

All passenger trains across the country were suspended from March 25 due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, Railway started special trains for migrants from May 1 after which it opened in a phased manner.

