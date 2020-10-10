हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Railways

Booking, cancellation of train tickets 5 minutes before departure from October 10 - Read Indian Railways new policy

This decision comes after Railways decided to restore the system of preparing a second reservation chart 30 minutes before the departure of the train which was stopped in the last few months.

Booking, cancellation of train tickets 5 minutes before departure from October 10 - Read Indian Railways new policy

In good news to travellers, Indian Railways has now allowed booking and cancellation of tickets five minutes before the departure of the train from the station. The new rule, which will be applicable to all special trains being run during the time of COVID. The new rule will come into effect from October 10.

This decision comes after Railways decided to restore the system of preparing a second reservation chart 30 minutes before the departure of the train which was stopped in the last few months.

The time for the second reservation chart was shifted to two hours before the scheduled time of train departure. It is to be noted that the first chart is prepared at least four hours before the scheduled departure of the train.

Live TV

Issuing a statement, the Indian Railways said, ''As per request of Zonal Railways for ensuring convenience of rail passengers, the matter has been examined and it has been decided that the second reservation chart shall be prepared at least 30 minutes before scheduled/rescheduled time of departure of train.''

''Accordingly, ticket booking facility, both online and on PRS ticket counters, shall be available, before preparation of second chart. CRIS will make necessary modifications in the software accordingly so as to restore this provision with effect from October 10,'' the statement added.

All passenger trains across the country were suspended from March 25 due to the Coronavirus lockdown. However, Railway started special trains for migrants from May 1 after which it opened in a phased manner.
 

Tags:
Indian Railwaysrailways ticket bookingindian railway ticket cancellation
Next
Story

Unlock 5.0: Jammu and Kashmir issues fresh guidelines, Vaishno Devi pilgrim limit raised to 7,000; cinemas, restaurants to open with 50% force
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M11S

Badi Bahas: Who is sad about the 'happiness' of Muslims?