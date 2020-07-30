Boost to khadi! Indian Red Cross Society to buy 1.80 lakh face masks from KVIC

NEW DELHI: Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has received a purchase order from the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) for supplying 1.80 lakh face masks. As per reports, the masks being prepared by the KVIC will be customized and will be made of 100% double-twisted handcrafted cotton fabric in brown colour with red piping.

KVIC has especially designed these double-layered cotton masks for the Indian Red Cross Society as per the samples provided by them. Mask will have a printed IRCS logo on the left side and the Khadi India tag on the right side.

The supply of masks will begin by next month. The execution of this order will require over 20,000 meters of fabric which will generate 9000 additional man days for the Khadi artisans.

KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said that such orders will add to khadi artisans' income in these difficult times. So far Khadi India has sold over 10 lakh face masks which include double-layered Cotton Masks and triple-layered Silk Masks.

The biggest order for face masks that the KVIC received was from the Jammu & Kashmir government for 7 lakh masks that has been delivered on time.

Approximately 1 lakh meter of cotton fabric worth over Rs one crore and nearly 2000 meters of Silk fabric of different colours and prints has been used in making these masks till recently.

KVIC received repeat orders from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Prime Minister’s Office, Central Government ministries and orders from general public through KVIC’s E-portal.

KVIC has supplied over 20,000 face masks to the Indian Railways too.

Apart from the sale, KVIC has free distributed nearly 10 lakh Khadi masks to the District Authorities though its Khadi Institutions across the country.