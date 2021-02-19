हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Border Security Force

Border Security Force seizes heroin worth RS 50 crores from India-Pakistan border

Trying to take advantage of a foggy morning, Pakistani drug smugglers tried to illegally transport heroin over the India-Pakistan border but were caught by the Border Security Force. Ten packets of heroin, weighing 10.5 kg, were dug out of a field between the international boundary and border security fence.

File photo

Chandigarh: The Border Security Force (BSF) seized around 10 kg of heroin worth about Rs 50 crore from Pakistan on the Indo-Pak border on Friday (February 19). 

Trying to take advantage of a foggy morning, Pakistani drug smugglers tried to illegally transport heroin over BSF’s 29th battalion checkpoint.

The BSF soldiers spotted the smugglers in the fog but they managed to escape. On investigating the area, the soldiers found 10 packets of heroin weighing 10 kilograms each. 

The BSF and Punjab Police Special Task Force (STF) arrested two people and seized over 10 kg of heroin, which they had allegedly hidden in Ferozepur district near India-Pakistan border, PTI quoted officials saying.

A search operation was carried out after the two accused told their interrogators that they had hidden the contraband drug in Border Out Post (BOP) Gatti Hayat area, a BSF official said.

Ten packets of heroin, weighing 10.5 kg, were dug out of a field between the international boundary and border security fence, he added.

 

