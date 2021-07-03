हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Both doses of vaccine give around 98 per cent protection from death due to COVID-19: Centre

The study also found out that one dose of coronavirus vaccine offered 92 per cent protection from death.

Both doses of vaccine give around 98 per cent protection from death due to COVID-19: Centre
File Photo (PTI)

New Delhi: Both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine provide around 98 per cent protection from death due to the disease, while one dose gives nearly 92 per cent shield, the Centre said on Friday (July 2, 2021) citing a study conducted on police personnel in Punjab.

The study was done by the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh in collaboration with the Punjab government.

Sharing the data of the study, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr VK Paul said 4,868 police personnel were not vaccinated and out of them, 15 died due to coronavirus infection, which comes down to 3.08 incidence per thousand.

Then out of 35,856 police personnel who were administered one dose, nine died, which translates to 0.25 per thousand. A total of 42,720 received both doses of the vaccine and out of them, two died, which translates to 0.05 incidence per thousand, he said at a press conference.

"Police personnel fall in the high-risk group. From these numbers, we find that one dose offers 92 per cent protection from death while both doses give 98 per cent protection," Paul said.

"Such studies and their findings show that vaccination eliminates serious disease and deaths. So have faith in the vaccines as they are effective and vaccines should be embraced," he said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccinecoronavirus vaccine
Next
Story

Gauri Lankesh murder: Decide bail plea of accused uninfluenced by HC order, says SC

Must Watch

PT5M46S

J&K: 10 terrorists killed in 72 hours