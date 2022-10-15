‘Both states have BJP govts, yet..’: Jaspur BJP leader Bhullar calls for CBI probe for his wife’s killing

New Delhi: Days after BJP leader Gurtaj Singh Bhullar’s wife in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar was shot dead by the UP Police team at his residence, Bhullar on Saturday, October 15, 2022, called for a CBI probe into the matter. He also alleged that the police officials, who killed his wife, were drunk, were wearing plain clothes and had no search warrant. He also said that the vehicle he was in had no registration plates. Bhullar said that the Police team is spreading propaganda that they were kept hostage at our residence.

According to UP police, the wife of BJP leader Gurtaj Singh was killed in a cross-fire between the police team and Jaffar, the man who was wanted in illegal sand mining. Although, Bhullar alleges that UP police is fabricating a narrative to justify his wife’s murder.

U'khand | I want justice. I appeal to govt for a CBI probe.BJP govt is there in both states. If I'm at fault then I should be punished but a fair probe should be done: G Singh, whose wife was shot dead during a raid two days ago by a UP Police team in Bharatpur, Udham Singh Nagar pic.twitter.com/rlCmCAOb7O — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 15, 2022

Nilesh Anand Bharne, the DIG of Kumaon, had previously stated that the UP personnel had not informed the local police and were not in uniform. Furthermore, a forensic department officer who investigated the location stated that there was no indication of cross-firing as claimed by UP Police.

Appealing for justice, Bhullar said that both states has BJP government and said “if I'm at fault then I should be punished but a fair probe should be done.” Expressing his grief, he said, “I'm also a public representative of the government, yet all this happened to me”

Initial angle of the case

The clash on Wednesday night took place at Bharatpur village near Kashipur in Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district. The policemen had come from adjacent Moradabad district looking for Jafar, alleged to be a member of a mining mafia. Acting on a tip-off, a team of Thakurdwara police station in Moradabad reached Bharatpur to raid the house of BJP leader and Jaspur senior block pramukh Gurtaj Bhullar in search of Jafar, the UP Police said.

When they reached Bhullar’s house, an argument broke out. Both sides allegedly resorted to firing in which Bhullar’s wife Gurpreet, who was returning home from work, was killed. Udham Singh Nagar SSP Manjunath TC said the UP Police team did not inform their Uttarakhand counterparts about the action in advance. Following the incident, angry villagers blocked the highway in protest. Kashipur MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, Gadarpur MLA Arvind Pandey and former MP Balraj Passi joined the protesters.