BPSC 67th Main registrations 2022 ends TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps to apply here

BPSC 67th Registration 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will end the online application process for 67th Mains Examination 2022 today, December 6. Candidates who are interested and qualified should visit the official websites bpsc.bih.nic.in or onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in to submit their applications. The purpose of this recruitment campaign is to fill 1052 open positions within the company. 11,607 students in total have been designated as qualified for the BPSC 67th Main test. The application cost is 750 for candidates in the general category and 200 for candidates in the reserved category. Candidates should be aware that paying the application cost online is required before submitting the form. According to the announcement, candidates will have the option to alter their application forms once they have submitted them.

BPSC 67th Mains Exam 2022: Here’s how to fill the application form

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the homepage, look for apply online tab and click on link which reads B.P.S.C. Online Application

On redirected page, scroll down and click on the link which reads, “67th Combined (Main) competitive examination”

In the next step, log in using user name and password, fill the form

Attach required documents and submit the same

Download confirmation page and take its printout for future reference

The selection process will be divided into three phases, including the preliminary, main, and interview rounds, by the Bihar Public Service Commission. To be chosen for recruitment, candidates would need to pass every test.