BPSC 67th Mains 2022 registration begins TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps to apply here

BPSC 67th Mains 2022: Only a total of 11,607 candidates out of the 4.75 lakh students who registered for the exam were successful in passing the BPSC CCE preliminary exam, details below.

Nov 21, 2022

BPSC 67th Mains 2022: Candidates who passed the BPSC 67th Prelims exam in 2022 can apply for the main test at bpsc.nih.nic.in. The registration deadline is December 6, 2022. After applications are received by BPSC, a window for application corrections will be made available. This window will be open until December 6. A total of 802 positions will be filled by the 67th mains test for the BPSC. The general studies and general hindi courses, each worth 100 marks and requiring a minimum score of 30 in order to pass, will be two of the three subjects covered in the main test.

BPSC 67th Mains 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – bpsc.nih.nic.in
  • Click on the link for registration
  • Fill the required details and upload necessary documents
  • Pay the registration fee and click on submit button
  • Download BPSC 67th mains 2022 application for future reference

On November 17, 2022, BPSC released the results of the 67th preliminaries. Only a total of 11,607 candidates out of the 4.75 lakh students who registered for the exam were successful in passing the BPSC CCE preliminary exam, which was administered on September 30, 2022, at 1,153 locations throughout the state.

