BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 CCE results RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check category wise cut off and more here

BPSC announced result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results, scroll down for the category wise cut off.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 08:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results. The 67th CCE Prelims' probable result date was November 17, according to the BPSC exam timetable. Candidates can check the result online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state, according to BPSC authorities. Preliminary, main, and interview exams will be used to choose candidates. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.

Check live and latest updates on BPSC 67th Prelims Result

Direct link to check results

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Cut off category wise

General- 113 

General Female- 109

EWS- 109

EWS Female- 105  

SC- 104

SC Female- 93

ST- 100

ST Female- 96

BPSC 67th prelims result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the BPSC 67th official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.
On the home page, click on the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 link
Enter login credentials such as application number
BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
Download and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be used by the Commission to create the BPSC 67th final merit list. The test's answer key has already been made available. Candidates were requested to send any objections to the answer key by October 12 if they had any.

 

