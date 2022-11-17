BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 Live Updates: CCE results to be RELEASED TODAY on bpsc.bih.nic.in- Check latest updates here
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: More than 6 lakh candidates registered the examination across 1153 exam centres in the state. The exam was held in a single shift from 12 pm to 2 pm. BPSC officials said around 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state.
BPSC 67th Prelims 2022 LIVE: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results today, as per media reports. The 67th CCE Prelims' probable result date is November 17, according to the BPSC exam timetable. As soon as results are released, candidates can check them online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state, according to BPSC authorities. Preliminary, main, and interview exams will be used to choose candidates. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.
Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be used by the Commission to create the BPSC 67th final merit list. The test's answer key has already been made available. Candidates were requested to send any objections to the answer key by October 12 if they had any.
BPSC Prelims result: Steps to check
Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Click on the 67th CCE Prelims result link.
Open the PDF file of results.
Find your result using roll number.
BPSC 67th Prelims result: Websites to check
bpsc.bih.nic.in
onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in
BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022
As of now, BPSC has not announced 67th CCE Prelims result on bpsc.bih.nic.in. When declared, the result link will be added here.
BPSC Prelims result 2022: 4.75 lakh candidates
Around 4.5 lakh candidates appeared in the BPSC Prelims exam on September 30. Over 6 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.
