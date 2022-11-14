BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Result to be DECLARED TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps to check scorecard here

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will announce result of the 67th Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination or BPSC 67th CCE Prelims results today, as per media reports. The 67th CCE Prelims' probable result date is November 14, according to the BPSC exam timetable. As soon as results are released, candidates can check them online at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 4.75 lakh students took the exam in the state, according to BPSC authorities. Preliminary, main, and interview exams will be used to choose candidates. MCQ-based questions from sections like General Awareness, Current Affairs, General Study, etc. were asked in the BPSC 67th Prelims test.

Candidates who pass the preliminary exam are qualified to take the main exam and the interview. The performance in the main exam and the interview will be used by the Commission to create the BPSC 67th final merit list.

BPSC 67th Prelims 2022: Steps to download result

Visit the official website - bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Find the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims result 2022 link.

Click on the result link.

Enter the login credentials - roll number, date of birth, etc.

The BPSC 67th Prelims result 2022 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout of the same for further use.

The test's answer key has already been made available. Candidates were requested to send any objections to the answer key by October 12 if they had any.