BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 to be OUT TODAY at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps to check here

BPSC 67th prelims result 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) is likely to declare the BPSC 67th prelims result today, November 16, 2022. The results for the 67th Combined Competitive Exam (CCE) of the BPSC will be available on the site's official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was administered on September 30 at more than 1,000 locations throughout the state, drawing more than 5 lakh applicants. From 12 to 2.30, the exam was given in a single shift. The BPSC 67th re-exam was postponed to September 30 as a result of a strong backlash to the proposal to hold the exam across two days.

BPSC 67th prelims result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the BPSC 67th official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

On the home page, click on the BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 link

Enter login credentials such as application number

BPSC 67th prelims result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a print out for future reference.

The 67th main test for the BPSC will take place on December 29 and the results will be released on March 14, 2023. After the BPSC 67th main results are announced, candidates who have been shortlisted will be contacted for an interview on March 29, 2023. The BPSC 67th test final results will be revealed on May 28, 2023.