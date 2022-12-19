BPSC 68th CCE Prelims 2022 registration ends tomorrow at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Steps to apply online

BPSC 68th Prelims 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission, BPSC started the registration for the prelims exam on November 15 and the deadline to apply will end tomorrow, on December 20. The BPSC 68th Exam is scheduled for February 12, 2023. Interested candidates who have not yet applied should do so as soon as possible. Applications received after the deadline will not be accepted. According to the notification, the minimum age limit for unreserved category males is 20 years, 21 and 22 years for unreserved category females, while the upper age limit for unreserved category females is 37 years, 40 years for reserved category, and 42 years for SC/ST. The age limit is set as of August 1, 2022.

BPSC 68th Prelims Exam 2022: Here’s how to apply online

Interested candidates should go to the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the homepage, select the apply online button

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to click on ‘Apply Online’ besides the advertisement for BPSC 68th exam

In the next step, candidates will have to enter the required details and complete mobile verification

Pay the application fee and submit the form

Take its print out for future reference

Interested candidates in the general category must pay Rs.600 as an application fee, while those in the SC/ST category must pay Rs.150.