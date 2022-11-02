BPSC AE Exam 2022 schedule RELEASED at bpsc.bih.nic.in- Here’s how to download

BPSC AE Exam 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission has released BPSC AE Exam 2022 schedule. The admit card for the Assistant Engineering exam will be made available tomorrow, November 3, 2022. The exam will be held in November. Candidates may view the official notification at bpsc.bih.nic.in, the BPSC website. On November 10 and 11, 2022, the test will be given in three shifts. The first shift will take place from 10 to 11 in the morning, the second from 11.30 to 12.30 in the afternoon, and the third from 1 to 2 in the afternoon.

BPSC AE Exam 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Click on BPSC AE Exam 2022 Admit Card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The candidates will not receive their admission cards by postal mail. Candidates can visit the BPSC website for additional information.