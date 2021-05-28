हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BPSC

BPSC CS Exam 2021 final results to be announced soon on bpsc.bih.gov.in

According to reports, the interviews for 1460 posts were already conducted by Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in February 2021 and the final will be announced soon.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission is likely to announce the results of the BPSC 64th civil services combined examination 2021 soon. Results will be available on the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.gov.in.  

According to reports, the process for releasing the results has already begun and results are shall be released anytime soon. 

Recently, Bihar Public Service Commission joint secretary Amrendra Kumar said that "an attempt to release the results of 64th Civil services combined examination to be made in June 2021." 

The interview for 1460 posts has already been conducted by BPSC in February 2021. The candidates with a disability were required a medical certificate for which they had to go under the PMCH examination.

Medical reports of such candidates have been received.

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bihar Public Service Commission has postponed the 66th BPSC Mains examination which was scheduled for the month of June 2021.

Also, BPSC has postponed the m31st Bihar Judicial Services examination which was scheduled to be held in May 2021.

