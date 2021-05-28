UPSSSC PET 2021 registration begins, here's all you need to know about preliminary exam

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for registration for Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process for PET started on May 25 and will last till June 21. If any mistake happens in the registration process then candidates are given chance to rectify that till June 28.

What is PET?

Preliminary Examination Test (PET) is the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government in order to recruit candidates to vacant posts of Group C, all over the state.

It is important to note that this year candidates are facilitated with the 'one-time' registration process in which candidates are required to register only once and will not be troubled with the submission of documents again and again.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates with qualifications equivalent to 10 or 12 classes aging 18 to 40 years are eligible to register for PET.

Syllabus of UPSSSC

Indian History

Indian National Movement

Geography

Indian Economy

Indian Constitution & Public Administration

General Science

Elementary Arithmetic

General Hindi

General English

Logical Reasoning

Current Affairs

General Awareness

Analysis of 2 unread passages

Graph Interpretation

Table Interpretation Analysis

Interested candidates can download the elaborated syllabus for various posts and get more information through the official site of UPSSSC: upsssc.gov.in.

