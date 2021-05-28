हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UPSSSC

UPSSSC PET 2021 registration begins, here's all you need to know about preliminary exam

The registration process for UPSSSC PET 2021 has begun on May 25 and the last date to fill the form is June 21.

Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has released the notification for registration for Preliminary Examination Test (PET) 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online on the official website upsssc.gov.in.

The registration process for PET started on May 25 and will last till June 21. If any mistake happens in the registration process then candidates are given chance to rectify that till June 28.

What is PET?
Preliminary Examination Test (PET) is the exam conducted by the Uttar Pradesh government in order to recruit candidates to vacant posts of Group C, all over the state.

It is important to note that this year candidates are facilitated with the 'one-time' registration process in which candidates are required to register only once and will not be troubled with the submission of documents again and again. 

Eligibility Criteria
Candidates with qualifications equivalent to 10 or 12 classes aging 18 to 40 years are eligible to register for PET.

Syllabus of UPSSSC
Indian History
Indian National Movement
Geography
Indian Economy
Indian Constitution & Public Administration
General Science
Elementary Arithmetic
General Hindi
General English
Logical Reasoning
Current Affairs
General Awareness
Analysis of 2 unread passages
Graph Interpretation
Table Interpretation Analysis

Interested candidates can download the elaborated syllabus for various posts and get more information through the official site of UPSSSC: upsssc.gov.in.

Tags:
