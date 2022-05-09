BPSC paper leak: 12-member team to probe question paper leak case in Bihar

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The BPSC preliminary examination was held on Sunday and the students of Arrah town complained about the paper leak. The candidates claimed that the paper was available 15 minutes before the start of the examination.  

Patna: The police on Monday constituted a 12-member team to investigate the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) preliminary paper leak case. The team will be headed by Sushil Kumar, Superintendent of Police of the Economic Offence Wing (EOW). The primary objective of the team is to reach out to the originating place where the paper was leaked.

The investigating team first reached the BPSC office in Patna and quizzed some of the officials. The team has not registered any FIR in this matter so far.

Sources said the question papers were given to some students 15 minutes before the examination who were sitting in separate rooms in Veer Kunwar Singh University. Following that other students protested against it.

The investigating team is currently trying to find where the question paper was leaked which later went viral on WhatsApp groups. The BPSC preliminary examination has 150 questions to solve in 120 minutes. BPSC has cancelled the examination after all 150 questions were matched with the papers leaked on social media.
 

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also angry over the way the question paper was leaked in Bihar. He has directed the state police to probe the matter.
 

Bihar Director General of Police (DGP) S.K. Singhal on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting of the officials and directed them to bring quick results.

 

