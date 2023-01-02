topStoriesenglish
BR Ambedkar statue vandalised in UP's Bhupkhedi village lead to protest

The incident took place on Sunday in the village that comes under the Ratanpuri Police Station area, they said. Meanwhile, angry people staged a protest and demanded action against the guilty.

Muzaffarnagar: A statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was damaged by some unidentified people here in Bhupkhedi village triggering protests by people, police said on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday in the village that comes under the Ratanpuri Police Station area, they said.

Circle officer (Budhana) Vinay Gautam said on Monday that the damaged statue will be replaced with a new one, and CCTV cameras will be installed to keep a watch on the anti-social elements who may try to damage it again.

He also said that a case has been registered against unidentified persons, and a hunt is on to nab them.

Meanwhile, angry people staged a protest and demanded action against the guilty. They were placated by officials with the assurance of a replacement statue.

Security has been tightened and extra police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure in the area.

