close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Brahmaputra floods

Brahmaputra floods may have possible solution if India, China work together: Chinese govt

As many as 12 meetings of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-Border Rivers have been held in this regard since 2006.

Brahmaputra floods may have possible solution if India, China work together: Chinese govt
Old Image of Brahmaputra river

Beijing: India and China should work together to find a mechanism to control water at the upstream of river Brahmaputra basin in order to mitigate flood problems, the Chinese Ministry of Water Resources said on Thursday.

"The main reason for the flood in the Brahmaputra river is that there is no mechanism to stop water at the up-streams. It's very challenging, but if India and China work together, possible solutions could come out." Yu Xingjun, Consultant at the Department of International Cooperation Science and Technology, Ministry of Water Resources, said in a press briefing here.

China has said that the lack of water control projects in the upstream areas leads to floods in the regions along the Brahmaputra river. 

As many as 12 meetings of the India-China Expert Level Mechanism (ELM) on Trans-Border Rivers have been held in this regard since 2006.

Live TV

"The focus is on rationally utilising the water and protection of water resources along with ecological sustainability so that both the nation`s river water can be developed sustainably," Xingjun added. 

Tags:
Brahmaputra floodsIndiaChinaIndia-China Expert Level Mechanism
Next
Story

Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, accused in Sheena Bora murder case, may formally split on August 30

Must Watch

PT3M10S

DNA: Today in History, 29th August, 2019