Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde 's supporter and Magathane MLA Prakash Surve has made a provocative statement while addressing workers during a public program. In his speech, Prakash Surve, pointing to the Uddhav Thackeray faction made a controversial statement which is likely to increase his problems. While warning the workers of the Uddhav Thackeray group, he said, "If you can't break their hand, break their leg. I will come the next day to bail you out." Now, activists of Thackeray group have filed a complaint in Dahisar police station against his statement.

MLA Prakash Surve was speaking at a public event at Konkani Pada Buddha Vihar in Magathane, Mumbai. The provocative statement made at that time is now being expressed as a possibility of controversy. MLA Surve said, "If someone abuses you, why do you tolerate it? No DADAGIRI will be entertained. Knock them out. Prakash Surve is sitting here. If you can't break the hand, break the legs. Next day I will come to bail you out, Don't worry."

The video of Surve's controversial statement has gone viral on social media. After this, the Shiv Sainiks of the Thackeray group have become aggressive against Surve. Some of these workers protested against this statement made by MLA Prakash Surve and lodged a complaint at Dahisar police station.

Meanwhile, there has been a reaction from Shiv Sena on MLA Surve's statement. Shiv Sena leader and Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar have asked Prakash Surve where such courage came from. She said, "It is unfortunate that people's representatives are making irresponsible statements that they should take the law into their own hands. All this is going on for their own selfishness. Because of this, the youth is being incited. Where did they get such courage? Maharashtra is now ahead of UP and Bihar in bullying."