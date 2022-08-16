A new difficulty seems to be taking place in the Maharashtra government. It is reported that the MLAs of the minister-turned-chief minister Eknath Shinde faction are not happy with their portfolios. However, the legislators have denied this. Here, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) has targeted the Bharatiya Janata Party over the portfolios of the MLAs. The portfolios have been allotted to the ministers on Saturday. According to Media reports, only a few MLAs of the Shinde faction are happy with the portfolios. According to the sources, most of the MLAs are upset with the 'Demotion'. It is reported that Dada Bhuse and Sandipanrao Bhumre have complained about their departments in the government. Apart from this, some members are also reported to be upset over the agriculture ministry being given to Sillod MLA Abdul Sattar.

On the one hand, Bhumre has been given Employment Guarantee Scheme and Horticulture Department. At the same time, Bhuse, who was Agriculture Minister in the Thackeray government, has been given the Ports and Mining Department. Apart from this, MLAs of Shinde faction are also angry with the BJP getting bigger portfolios, according to the report. Departments like finance, revenue, rural development, environment, tourism have come in BJP's account.

Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' has also raised questions on the allocation of portfolios to ministers. The party says that the BJP has made fun of the MLAs of the Shinde faction. The article claimed that the BJP has taken all the big ministries in its share. However, Bhumre and Bhuse have denied any resentment. Whereas, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has questioned the criticism made in Saamana.

Here, CM Shinde says, "Departments are not necessary, work and responsibility are necessary. One should do justice to the departments allotted to him. A minister is not only the head of his department but also the head of the entire state. It is his responsibility to work for the full development and progress of the state."