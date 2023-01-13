10 dead, many injured after bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway

New Delhi: Nearly 10 people died and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway.

Maharashtra | 10 people died and several others injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway: Nashik Police pic.twitter.com/Xel2Irb0vc — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. CM Shinde has ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident.

नाशिक शिर्डी महामार्गावर झालेल्या खासगी बसचा अपघात अत्यंत दुर्दैवी आहे. या दुर्घटनेत मृतांच्या कुटुंबीयांना प्रत्येकी पाच लाखांची मदत जाहीर करण्यात आले असून जखमींवर शासकीय खर्चाने वैद्यकीय उपचार देण्यात येणार आहेत. तसेच या अपघाताच्या चौकशीचे निर्देश प्रशासनाला दिले आहेत. — Eknath Shinde - एकनाथ शिंदे (@mieknathshinde) January 13, 2023

(Further details awaited)