10 dead, many injured after bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collides with truck on Nashik-Shirdi Highway

Nearly 10 people died and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway.

New Delhi: Nearly 10 people died and several others were injured after a bus carrying Sai Baba devotees collided with a truck near Pathare on Nashik-Shirdi Highway.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has expressed condolences on the loss of lives in the tragic accident and announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each to the families of the deceased. CM Shinde has ordered relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the incident.

(Further details awaited)

