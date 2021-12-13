हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar

Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar, said police.

BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar
Representational Image

Srinagar: As many as 14 security personnel were injured after a police vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

“#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jammu and KashmirTerror attackTerrorismKashmir Zone Police
Next
Story

Indian Armed Forces facing a shortage of over 9,000 officers: MOS Defence

Must Watch

PT1M49S

Neeraj Chopra To Shehnaaz Gill: Here's what Indians searched most on Google in 2021