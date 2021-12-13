BREAKING: 14 security personnel injured in terror attack in Srinagar

Srinagar: As many as 14 security personnel were injured after a police vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar.

“#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow,” said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet.

